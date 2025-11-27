2,916 foreign drivers fined in Johor over VEP issues

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

KUALA LUMPUR - A total of 2,916 summonses have been issued to foreign vehicles entering Malaysia since July following the enforcement of the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system at the Malaysia-Singapore land border, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Mr Loke said the enforcement, carried out outside the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) checkpoints, targets foreign vehicles that fail to register for the mandatory VEP.

“As of Sept 21, the Road Transport Department (JPJ) has issued 2,916 summonses to foreign vehicles that did not register under the VEP system,” he said in a written parliamentary reply on Nov 26.

He said Malaysia conducts routine inspections on foreign vehicles entering and leaving the country, particularly at major entry points in Johor and Perlis, with support from the police and Customs Department.

According to Mr Loke, the VEP system, enforced since July 1, allows authorities to directly check outstanding fines or offences linked to each foreign vehicle at the point of entry or exit.

“This enables more efficient and effective enforcement while reducing the risk of motorists evading legal responsibility,” he said.

Vehicles with outstanding fines are required to settle them immediately before they are allowed to leave Malaysia.

Under Section 63 of the Road Transport Act, JPJ officers are empowered to detain vehicles with unpaid summonses or order them to turn back until all dues are cleared. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK