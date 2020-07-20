265 seek shelter in relief centres as floods hit Selangor

PETALING JAYA • Flash floods in 41 areas across five districts in Selangor state saw 265 people taking shelter at temporary relief centres after bouts of heavy rain last Saturday evening inundated their neighbourhoods.

The Smart Selangor Command Centre (SSCC), which monitors natural disasters, said that as of 10am yesterday, the five districts affected were Hulu Langat, Sepang, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Klang.

Seven temporary relief centres are currently active.

The Hulu Langat district was among the worst hit with 22 locations flooded, and accounting for almost half of the total number of evacuees. In the district, located to the south-east of Kuala Lumpur city, 128 people from 31 families were moved to three temporary relief centres in municipal halls and in a school.

Sepang, a district that includes the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, was the second worst hit, with 137 people from 31 families placed at three relief centres in Dengkil town.

"SSCC will continue to monitor the situation and take further action regarding the disaster. It will also give further updates from time to time," the centre said in a report yesterday morning.

Malaysia has been hit by intermittent rain in the last several weeks, causing flash floods from Johor to Pahang states and in Kuala Lumpur.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK