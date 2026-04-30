26 foreigners rescued from alleged scam compound in Bali

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Rooms on the second floor of a guesthouse in Bali had been converted into makeshift workspaces.

DENPASAR – The Denpasar police have freed 26 foreign nationals who were allegedly held captive at a villa in Bali and forced into participating in online scam operations.

They were rescued after officers raided a guesthouse in Jalan Bypass Ngurah Rai in the Kuta tourist area on the afternoon of April 27 .

Denpasar police chief Leonardo D. Simatupang said on April 28 that the authorities conducted the raid following a tip-off from the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta.

“The embassy reported that an alleged scam operator had been holding their citizens captive in Bali,” he added.

Mr Leonardo, who led the raid, said officers found that several rooms on the second floor of the guesthouse had been converted into makeshift workspaces equipped with electronic devices, including laptops and a Starlink internet connection.

Items found included dozens of mobile phones, laptops, iPads, internet devices and costumes resembling those used by foreign law enforcement agencies.

Mr Leonardo said most of the victims held at the site were Philippine and Kenyan nationals.

He added that some of them were unable to present passports during the raid. An Indonesian was also found inside the guesthouse, although his role or level of involvement remains unclear.

Mr Leonardo said investigations are ongoing, and police have not yet named any suspects.

“All foreign nationals are currently undergoing intensive questioning,” he added.

He said investigators are coordinating with Bali Immigration to verify the legal status of all the foreign nationals involved.

“We are continuing to develop this case to uncover the wider network and ensure the protection for all victims,” he added.

This is not the first case in which the authorities have uncovered online scam operations in Bali.

In June 2025 , two Chinese nationals were deported for allegedly running a “love scam” from the popular tourist destination. The authorities seized 76 mobile phones, seven iPads and three laptops, which were believed to be used to target victims in their home country.

Further investigation uncovered a WhatsApp group named “Love Scamming Bali”, involving seven other Chinese nationals who were subsequently blacklisted by Indonesian immigration authorities.

In June 2024, Bali immigration, together with the Bali Becik Task Force, detained 103 Taiwanese nationals at a villa in Marga District, Tabanan Regency, over alleged involvement in online scam activities.

The group, comprising 12 women and 91 men, had arrived in stages through various airports across Indonesia using different types of visas. Many were found to have overstayed their permits. They were deported in stages roughly a month after their arrests.

In August 2024, seven Nigerian nationals were arrested at a hotel and a rented house in Bali over alleged involvement in love scams. Three of them had overstayed their visas for about a year and reportedly attempted to evade arrest by jumping from a third-floor hotel room. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK