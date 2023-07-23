25m stretch of road collapses in Iskandar Puteri; probe set to determine cause

ISKANDAR PUTERI – A 25m-long stretch of road between Forest City and the Tanjung Pelepas highway in Iskandar Puteri, Johor, collapsed on Sunday.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue department operations commander Hairulnizam Mohd Noh said his unit received a call about the incident at around 2.09pm.

“Seven firemen were deployed to the scene and, upon arrival, found that about 25m of the main road and bridge had collapsed,” he said in a statement.

“Once we confirmed that the area was safe, we handed the matter over to the police for traffic control at the area,” he added.

Iskandar Puteri Police Assistant Commissioner Rahmat Ariffin confirmed the incident and said no injuries were reported.

In a statement, Country Garden Pacificview said Forest City’s project employees and relevant technical personnel rushed to the scene for emergency action.

“Forest City immediately got in touch with the relevant government departments for setback management and cause investigation,” it said.

It added that it would conduct a thorough inspection of the entire bridge and actively cooperate with government departments “to carry out the necessary action and procedures to ensure the safety of users”.

It added that updates on the matter, including construction recovery, would be posted on Forest City’s official social media accounts. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK