22 villages in Aceh vanish after Cyclone Senyar, dozens remain isolated

At least 22 villages in Aceh were wiped out and dozens more remain isolated following the devastating impact of Cyclone Senyar, which struck northern parts of Sumatra in late November , according to the latest data from the Aceh administration.

Mr Murthalamuddin, spokesperson for the Aceh Hydrometeorological Disaster Response Post, said Gayo Lues regency was hit hardest, with eight villages – Kuning Kurnia, Tetingi, Seneren, Remukut, Agusen, Pasir, Uyem Beriring and Pungke – completely swept away by floods and landslides.