22 injured in New Year party attack in Philippines

Investigators are checking CCTV footage in a bid to identify and track down the suspects.

- Twenty-two people were injured after two suspects on motorcycles lobbed a grenade at a roadside New Year’s party venue in Barangay Dalapitan in Matalam, Cotabato, after 12am on Jan 1.

The Matalam police said the two men on a motorbike passed by the roadside party and hurled the explosive, believed to be a hand grenade based on shrapnel recovered from the site.

Cotabato Governor Emmylou Mendoza strongly condemned the attack.

“Violence has no place in the province,” Ms Mendoza said in a statement.

Ms Mendoza directed the Matalam police to identify the suspects and bring them to justice.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities, said Ms Mendoza, who also vowed to extend assistance to the victims. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK