22 babies among 67 who test positive for Covid-19 at Johor Baru shelter home

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 10-day-old infant is among 22 babies at a shelter home for single mothers in Skudai, Johor who have tested positive for Covid-19. Another 37 infected were mothers aged between 15 and 32.

"This is devastating and I would like to apologise to everyone, " said Ms Muna Liza Ismail, the manager of the Baitus Solehah shelter.

Ms Muna, her husband and their son were also among those who tested positive following a series of swab tests carried out by health officials. All in, it is estimated that 67 individuals, including the cook and the warden at the shelter, have been infected.

Ms Muna said the contagion was first detected on Jan 28 when one of the residents felt weak and was taken to hospital for further checks. She said the staff did their best to ensure that the residents were not stressed out when the ambulances came to send the residents to Kluang Hospital, Permai Hospital and Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

"We do not know how Covid-19 could have entered the home as we have been implementing a strict SOP (standard operating procedure) since the first movement control order last year. "Residents are not allowed to go outside while visitors and donors cannot come in. The residents also practise social distancing and wear face masks, " she said.

These residents, who were pregnant, would only go to hospitals and clinics for their medical appointments, she added. Ms Muna said Baitus Soleha had three shelters, including one that acts as a dormitory for young mothers who cannot go back to their hometowns due to the Movement Control Order. The shelter, she said, has been running for more than eight years. It provides shelter for young mothers from all over the country, including from Sabah and Sarawak.