21 injured as car ploughs into students, teacher at North Jakarta elementary school

The incident happened at SDN 01 Pagi Kalibaru state elementary school in Cilincing.

JAKARTA – At least 20 students and one teacher were wounded after a vehicle suddenly crashed into a school gathering at SDN 01 Pagi Kalibaru state elementary school in Cilincing, North Jakarta, on the morning of Dec 11.

A vehicle reportedly belonging to the

government’s free nutritious meals programme

lost control and rammed through the school’s gate, despite the gate being closed, before entering the school yard where dozens of students and staff were assembled for a literacy activity.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes, with children and a teacher struck and some even thrown under the vehicle’s wheels, causing serious injuries.

As of the latest update, five victims, including the teacher and four students, are receiving medical attention at Koja Regional General Hospital (RSUD).

Six other victims are receiving care at RSUD Cilincing, while 10 others are still awaiting further evaluation, according to a statement released by the Jakarta city administration.

Governor Pramono Anung visited the victims at RSUD Koja shortly after the incident and assured that his administration would cover all medical treatment costs.

“I immediately instructed the directors of RSUD Koja and RSUD Cilincing to provide the best possible care. If surgery is needed, I have requested full support to be provided,” he said. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

