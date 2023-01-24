$20m worth of smuggled wildlife, contraband seized in Malaysia this year

KUALA LUMPUR - More than RM64million (S$20 million) worth of smuggled wildlife and contraband were seized in Malaysia following 35 raids conducted nationwide this year.

Royal Malaysian Police Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said the Wildlife Crime Bureau (WCB) under the Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department (KDNKA) detained 88 individuals during the operation held from Jan 1 until Jan 20.

Those detained were 73 locals and 15 foreigners.

Datuk Noorsiah said the police through the KDNKA would continue to work together with other enforcement agencies to combat the smuggling of contraband and other crimes.

“We also encourage the cooperation of the public in supplying relevant information so that we can take action,” she said.

The WCB was set up to provide a more effective impact in the war against wildlife crimes like poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had previously said the creation of the bureau will enable investigations related to offences against wildlife and nature to be coordinated and supervised properly from Bukit Aman.

While the bureau would be in Bukit Aman, it will also cover Sabah and Sarawak.

The WCB is tasked with investigating illegal hunting and trade of exotic wildlife and protected flora, among others.

Ops Bersepadu Khazanah, which was launched on Sept 3, 2019, has been successful in preserving the country’s flora and fauna.

Agencies involved included the police, Customs Department and the Wildlife and National Parks Department. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK