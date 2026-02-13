200 students in North Sumatra fall ill after consuming government-provided lunch

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– More than 200 students from two schools in Sidikalang district, Dairi regency, in North Sumatra, have fallen ill after consuming food provided under the government’s free nutritious meal programme, the latest in a series of food poisoning incidents linked to the initiative.

On Feb 10 , 159 students from SMK HKBP Sidikalang Vocational School were hospitalised after experiencing stomach ache, nausea, diarrhoea and shortness of breath hours after eating the government-provided lunch, school officials said.