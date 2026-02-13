Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

200 students in North Sumatra fall ill after consuming government-provided lunch

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

They experienced symptoms such as stomachaches, nausea, diarrhoea and shortness of breath.

They experienced symptoms such as stomach aches, nausea, diarrhoea and shortness of breath.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SMK HKBP SIDIKALANG/FACEBOOK

Google Preferred Source badge

JAKARTA More than 200 students from two schools in Sidikalang district, Dairi regency, in North Sumatra, have fallen ill after consuming food provided under the government’s free nutritious meal programme, the latest in a series of food poisoning incidents linked to the initiative.

On Feb 10, 159 students from SMK HKBP Sidikalang Vocational School were hospitalised after experiencing stomach ache, nausea, diarrhoea and shortness of breath hours after eating the government-provided lunch, school officials said.

See more on

Indonesia

Food hygiene/safety

Students

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.