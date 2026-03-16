20 Thai sailors return home after vessel attacked in Gulf

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Thai crew members of the bulk carrier Mayuree Naree arriving at Suvarnabhumi International Airport after a flight from Oman, on March 16.

– Twenty Thai crew members of a cargo ship that was attacked in the crucial Strait of Hormuz arrived in Thailand on March 16 , with three of their colleagues still stranded on the vessel in the Gulf.

The Thai-registered Mayuree Naree was hit by two projectiles on March 11 while transiting through the Gulf waterway, after departing a port in the United Arab Emirates.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they had struck the Thai ship, as well as a Liberia-flagged vessel, in the strait because they had ignored “warnings”.

The 20 sailors landed at Thailand’s main international airport early on the morning of March 16 , and were immediately escorted away by officials without speaking to gathered media.

The wife of one of the returned crew, who gave her name as Bass, told reporters she was still waiting to see her husband after the ordeal.

“We are all afraid, but they are employees – if they refuse to go (out to sea), they won’t get paid,” the 32-year-old woman said.

“I don’t know where they went or when they will return home. The company hasn’t told me anything,” she added.

The vessel’s owner Precious Shipping on March 16 said the firm would provide “welfare support for the crew, including medical examinations and mental health assessments”, according to a statement.

Its “highest priority” remained the “continued efforts to locate the three crew members who are still missing”, the firm added.

The company said last week that the three crew were “believed to be trapped in the engine room”, which was damaged in the attack.

Thailand was seeking assistance for the three stranded crew from two other nations, Foreign Ministry deputy spokeswoman Maratee Andamo told reporters at Suvarnabhumi airport in Bangkok.

The Omani navy rescued the 20 sailors on March 11 , the Thai navy said last week.

Since strikes by the US and Israel against Iran more than two weeks ago ignited the Middle East war, the Islamic Republic has launched its own attacks against its oil-exporting neighbours.

The strikes have threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz – through which about a fifth of global oil supplies usually pass – and have plunged the global energy economy into crisis. AFP