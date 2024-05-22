20 passengers from turbulence-hit SQ321 remain in ICU in Bangkok, two of them S’poreans

BANGKOK - Twenty people hurt during severe air turbulence on Singapore Airlines (SIA) Flight SQ321 on May 21 remained under intensive care on May 22, according to the Bangkok hospital treating most of the passengers.

Out of the 20, two are Singaporeans. The rest are from Australia, Britain, Malaysia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and the Philippines.

Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital added on May 22 that 27 patients have been discharged, while a further 38 were being treated as inpatients at the hospital as well as at Samitivej Sukhumvit and Bangkok hospitals.

Samitivej is a group of private hospitals that typically serves Bangkok’s higher-income and expatriate population. But it has received intense media attention since Flight SQ321 from London to Singapore was forced to make an emergency landing at Suvarnabhumi International Airport on the afternoon of May 21, and most of the passengers on board needing medical attention were evacuated to Samitivej Srinakarin.

One person, 73-year-old British national Geoffrey Kitchen, died during the incident.

Amid unconfirmed reports in Thai media that another patient had died in the hospital, Samitivej Srinakarin issued a statement late on the evening of May 21 saying it was treating 61 patients, and denied that there had been an additional fatality.

There was a steady stream of ambulances transferring some patients to other hospitals for treatment as harried British embassy staff were seen entering and leaving a cordoned-off area.