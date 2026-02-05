20 million illicit cigarettes seized in Hat Yai raid

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the operation targeted the illegal sale of cigarettes in central Hat Yai and was part of the government’s policy to crack down on wrongdoing and illicit goods.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led a press briefing in Hat Yai, Songkhla, after officials seized 20 million illicit cigarettes in what the authorities described as one of the largest smuggling networks in southern Thailand.

The briefing was held at Hat Yai District Office and attended by senior officials including Mr Arsit Sampantharat, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, Mr Ratsada Chidchu, Songkhla governor; Mr Ranong Thipsiri, deputy director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration; and Mr Rueanglak Rueangyummi, director of the Territorial Defence Volunteers Bureau, along with administrative officers, police, military personnel, territorial defence volunteers and members of the media.

Mr Anutin said the operation targeted the illegal sale of cigarettes in central Hat Yai and was part of the government’s policy to crack down on wrongdoing and illicit goods. He said he had consistently prioritised the issue since his earlier tenure as deputy prime minister and interior minister.

He said officials seized more than 2,000 cartons – equivalent to 20,000,000 cigarettes – and arrested 14 suspects. Initial estimates suggested the state had lost more than 67 million baht (S$2.6 million) in revenue, while potential tax penalties exceeded 1 billion baht. The authorities also seized 11 vehicles allegedly used in the offences.

He said the cigarettes had been packaged and prepared for delivery. If they had slipped through, the illegal products could have been distributed nationwide and would pose serious risks to public health.

Mr Anutin said suspects had been charged and, together with the seized goods, were handed over to investigators at Hat Yai Police Station, Thung Lung Police Station, and Khlong Hoi Khong Police Station for legal action.

He said the investigation would be expanded to identify anyone involved, directly or indirectly, with the aim of dismantling the entire network.

He also said the government would continue to maintain public order and fully support officials, even as it approaches the end of its term, stressing there would be no leniency for those breaking the law.

He warned those considering illegal activities to stop, saying the legal consequences would not be worth it. He also urged officers not to fear the influence of those behind the crimes, and to uphold the law, saying each arrest weakens criminal networks and helps build public confidence.

The operation in Songkhla followed public complaints that illegal cigarettes had become widespread and easily accessible to young people.

Survey findings cited by authorities indicated that 90.1 per cent of cigarettes circulating in Songkhla were illicit, causing local tax losses of hundreds of millions of baht per year.

Most of the products were allegedly smuggled in from neighbouring countries and sold both retail and wholesale across Songkhla and nearby provinces.

Investigators said the network had adapted its methods to evade detection, including using front businesses disguised as water dispensers while storing products in hidden warehouses, and switching to sealed box trucks as mobile storage points to facilitate rapid movement.

They also alleged the group expanded its customer base nationwide through online channels and private delivery services, often moving goods at night and selling openly during the day, leading to the operation and arrests. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK