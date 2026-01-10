20 Air Force officers believed to be involved in ‘yeye’ culture, says RMAF chief

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Claims have been circulating on social media alleging that immoral activities occurred in Malaysia's military camps.

KUALA LUMPUR - Some 20 Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) officers are believed to be involved in immoral activities dubbed “yeye culture”.

RMAF chief Jeneral Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris said initial investigations by the Air Force on Jan 6 revealed that 20 officers were involved.

“We will ensure action will be taken based on the Armed Forces laws and regulations.

“Such immoral culture is not the norm for the Air Force,” he said in a statement on Jan 10.

Mr Norazlan said the Air Force views the infringement of the order, directive and rules seriously.

“We will take stern action without compromise.

“The RMAF leadership deeply regrets the incident that occured and we will also take necessary action against those who failed to follow orders,” he added.

Previously Mr Norazlan had said the RMAF will not compromise on any form of misconduct or disciplinary breach amid allegations of unauthorised entry and immoral activities at a military camp.

He said a thorough investigation was underway and that stern action, including dismissal from service, would be taken against those found guilty.

“Stern action will be taken in accordance with service regulations to safeguard the image, dignity and professionalism of the RMAF,” he said in a statement on Jan 7, while expressing regret over the allegations.

Mr Norazlan stressed that any form of immoral conduct within air bases was strictly prohibited, as it tarnished the image and dignity of the RMAF, adding that he viewed every issue involving the discipline and integrity of officers and personnel very seriously.

The Defence Ministry has also ordered the Armed Forces to conduct an internal investigation into allegations that unauthorised individuals had entered military camps and that immoral activities had taken place within the premises, following claims that went viral on social media.

Since last week, claims have been circulating on social media alleging that immoral activities occurred in military camps involving outsiders and military officers. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK