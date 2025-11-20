2-year-old Russian boy dies from box jellyfish sting in Langkawi

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Nikita Iakubanets (left) and his wife Olga holding up a photo of their son Vladimir, who died from complications after being stung by a box jellyfish in Langkawi.

ALOR SETAR – A two-year-old Russian boy has died from complications after being stung by a box jellyfish at Chenang Beach in Langkawi, Malaysia, following five days of fighting for his life.

Sinar Harian reported that Vladimir Iakubanets died on Nov 19 at the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, after suffering serious complications from the sting on Nov 15.

His father, Nikita, 32, said the incident happened suddenly while his son was playing in shallow water.

“My wife handed my child to me and within seconds, he stopped breathing. I performed CPR as quickly as possible and other tourists helped take us to the beach rescue,” he said.

The rescue team washed the wound with vinegar before taking Vladimir to a clinic and then to the hospital.

Despite the efforts of medical teams in Langkawi and Alor Setar, Vladimir was pronounced dead at 9.46am.

Nikita said the family appreciated all the help provided and had no intention of taking legal action, hoping instead that the tragedy serves as a warning to beachgoers about box jellyfish dangers.

His wife, Olga, 32, described Vladimir as a loving and helpful child, saying: “He is our hero... our little angel. Every day, we tell him we love him and he always said he loves us back.”

The couple plan to take Vladimir’s ashes back to Russia after cremation.

It was earlier reported that Vladimir received initial treatment at Sultanah Maliha Hospital in Langkawi before being transferred to the HSB intensive care unit.

Box jellyfish are among the most poisonous marine life, with venom delivered by contact with their tentacles. Their sting can be fatal if not treated immediately. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK