2 more buildings in KL under lockdown as infections rise

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia placed two buildings in Kuala Lumpur under an enhanced movement control order (Emco) yesterday, as the number of new coronavirus cases in the country continued to rise.

The Emco, implemented after 15 cases of coronavirus infections were detected at Selangor Mansion and Malayan Mansion in the Jalan Masjid India area, affects some 6,000 people.

Malaysia has the highest number of coronavirus infections in South-east Asia. It reported 170 new coronavirus cases yesterday, bringing the tally to 3,963 cases. It also recorded one new death, raising total fatalities to 63.

The Emco will be in place until all the buildings' residents are screened, said Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a statement.

Local daily The Star reported that yesterday afternoon, security personnel were seen installing barricades, including barbed wire fences, in the area.

The Emco is a stricter version of the movement control order (MCO), or partial lockdown, that was imposed across Malaysia from March 18 in a bid to halt the spread of Covid-19.

Under the MCO, schools and non-essential businesses are closed, but people are allowed to leave their homes for groceries and to buy food from restaurants.

However, under the Emco, residents are confined to their homes and visitors are not allowed in the area. Residents depend on the authorities for their daily essentials.

Emcos have also been placed on two areas in Simpang Renggam, Johor, seven villages in Hulu Langat, Selangor and a condominium in Kuala Lumpur.

Separately, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said yesterday that Malaysians returning from overseas who wish to serve their 14-day quarantine period at five-star hotels will have to bear the cost themselves. He was explaining why high-end hotels had been gazetted as quarantine centres, after the issue went viral on social media.

"When we enforced the compulsory quarantine, it was to be adhered to by Malaysians returning from abroad as well as foreigners, such as ambassadors and diplomats entering the country. Embassies have approached us to allow their representatives to be quarantined at hotels and they will bear the full cost of stay for their diplomats. That is why we have gazetted certain hotels as quarantine centres," he said.

From last Friday, Malaysians returning from abroad and foreigners who are permitted to enter the country will be placed under a 14-day quarantine.

Mr Ismail Sabri said that the government limits the budget for accommodation and food to RM150 (S$49) per day, while other expenses such as laundry will be borne by the quarantined individual.

There are 7,500 people in 122 quarantine centres nationwide.

