2 men in Malaysia arrested for killing cat in launderette dryer

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian police on Friday (Sept 14) arrested two out of three people who were filmed killing a pregnant cat by putting it into a dryer at a launderette.

Gombak OCPD Assistant Commissioner Samsor Maarof told Malay daily Berita Harian: "Both men, who were involved in the cruel act which led to a stray pregnant cat being killed, were arrested early this morning around the area."

The two suspects were arrested by officers of the Gombak police's Criminal Investigation Division.

Asst Comm Samsor was also reported as saying that the police are searching for the other suspect who was at the scene with the two men.

It was reported that the police had released photos of the three people wanted for the crime, committed at a 24-hour self-service laundrette in Taman Gombak Ria on Tuesday.

CCTV recordings showed them putting the cat in the dryer before turning the machine on. The act was heavily condemned by social media users, who called on the authorities to take stern action against them.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code, for mischief by killing or maiming animals.