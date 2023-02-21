2 members of party led by former Malaysia premier Muhyiddin charged with graft

KUALA LUMPUR - Two members of the party led by Malaysia’s former premier Muhyiddin Yassin have been charged with corruption and solicitation involving more than RM6.9 million (S$2.08 million).

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan claimed trial to accepting bribes amounting to close to RM7 million in relation to the Jana Wibawa initiative after the charge was read out at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court before Justice Azura Alwi on Tuesday.

The Tasek Gelugor MP was also charged with soliciting an unspecified amount for a road project worth RM232 million (S$69.9 million), to which he also claimed trial.

Jana Wibawa was a programme designed to help bumiputera, or Malay/Muslim, contractors during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was conceived by Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz, who was then finance minister in Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s Cabinet.

He is now the International Trade and Industry Minister in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet.

The initiative became embroiled in controversy after Datuk Seri Anwar said costs were too high for some projects and that some of them had been approved without going through a tender process.

On Tuesday, Justice Azura set bail at RM400,000 (S$120,510) for all the charges and ordered Wan Saiful to surrender his passport and report himself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters every two months until the case concludes.

If convicted, the accused faces up to 20 years’ jail and a minimum fine of RM10,000.

Among Bersatu top guns who were present in the courtroom were president Muhyiddin and opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin.

Meanwhile, Adam Radlan Adam Muhammad, who is also Segambut Bersatu division deputy chief, was also charged in a separate courtroom for soliciting 3.5 to 7 per cent of the overall worth of a project and receiving RM500,000 (S$150,636) in bribes from a managing director of MIE Infrastructure and Energy.

On Monday, Wan Saiful was summoned to the MACC, where he was held for the night to be taken to court on Tuesday, while Adam was directed to be present at the court.

In the course of investigating allegations that the party had received funds from contractors chosen under the Jana Wibawa programme during Mr Muhyiddin’s tenure, MACC had also frozen Bersatu accounts.

On Thursday, Mr Muhyiddin was called in by MACC for questioning over the Jana Wibawa case. But he said on Sunday that he was there as a witness, not a suspect.

Mr Muhyiddin has said that he was clueless as to why he had become the target of such accusations, and vowed legal action against those who insinuate that he is corrupt.