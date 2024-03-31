2 Malaysian students killed in New Zealand car crash

PETALING JAYA - Putrajaya, through its High Commission in New Zealand, will provide the necessary assistance to the victims of a car crash and their next of kin, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Datuk Seri Anwar also expressed his condolences to the families of the two Malaysian students who were killed in the car crash near Lake Tekapo.

“I also pray for the speedy recovery of three Malaysian students who were injured in the same road accident,” he said in a statement on March 30.

Earlier, Wisma Putra confirmed that the two students died in a car crash in Christchurch on March 30.

One victim’s former school, Kolej Yayasan Saad Melaka, posted on Facebook on March 30 condolences to the family members of Wan Nur Adlina Alisa Wan Zainal Adileen.

Malaysia’s public service department on March 31 expressed condolences to the other victim’s family. In a Facebook post, it said that Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni was a student sponsored by the public service department.

The Foreign Ministry added that the other three students were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

“The High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington, with the assistance of the Malaysian community in Christchurch, is providing consular assistance to the victims and next-of-kin to ensure their welfare is well taken care of.

“The ministry and High Commission of Malaysia stand ready to assist should the next of kin decide to repatriate the remains to Malaysia,” it said in a statement.

The ministry confirmed that the accident involving five people took place near Lake Tekapo at about 1.45pm local time.

Lake Tekapo is located about 700km south-west of New Zealand’s capital, Wellington, on South Island.

“The ministry also extends its heartfelt condolences to the next of kin of the victims involved in this tragic road accident,” the statement read. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK