2 killed, 10 missing as passenger boat sinks in Indonesia

JAKARTA (XINHUA) - Two people were confirmed dead and 10 others went missing as a passenger boat capsized in waters off East Java province of western Indonesia on Monday (June 17), an official said.

The boat heading to Kalianget sub-district went down in waters off Sumenep after departing from Raas Island of Raas sub-district, both of the sub-districts are situated in Sumenep district, head of the operational section of the provincial search and rescue office Al-Amrat told Xinhua via phone.

A total of 30 people have been rescued, while personnel from the office are heading to the scene to search for the 10 missing persons, he said.

The rescuer said there has been no preliminary report of the cause of the incident yet.