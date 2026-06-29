2 killed, 1 injured in dig site collapse near Manila

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The incident took place at 2.52pm on June 28.

MANILA – The remains of two workers who went missing after a portion of a road excavation site collapsed in Barangay Pamplona Dos, Las Pinas City, near Manila, have been found.

In a phone interview with the Philippine Daily Inquirer, Teoson Rosarito, assistant chief of operations of the Las Pinas City Police, said their remains were retrieved around 6.30am on June 29 .

Rosarito said that aside from the two deaths, three other workers were affected by the incident. Two managed to get out of the collapsed road, while another sustained injuries.

“In the Pamplona pipe, the bottom collapsed. The depth was probably about 18m. Inside, there were five people. Two of them are safe, but one was injured. And then two remains were retrieved,” Rosarito said in a separate interview with reporters.

The incident took place at 2.52pm on June 28 at the construction site of Maynilad Water Services along Aquarius Street corner Libra Street , Barangay Pamplona Dos, Las Pinas City.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause of the incident.

Meanwhile, Maynilad Water Services likewise confirmed in a statement on June 29 that the incident occurred at its construction site for a wastewater pumping facility, which is part of the Las Pinas Conveyance System Package 2, a “wastewater conveyance project”.

‘Possible liabilities’

Rosarito said Maynilad Water Services is liable for the incident, noting that liabilities will be determined after the investigation.

“There is liability here, naturally. There are people who were hurt and there are people who lost their lives. So I think they have liability there,” Rosarito said.

Maynilad said in a statement that it is “fully cooperating with the concerned authorities and is conducting a review with the contractor to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident”.

The water concessionaire noted that work at the site remains suspended following the incident.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to their families, friends, and colleagues. We are coordinating closely with our contractor to ensure that the affected families receive immediate assistance and support during this difficult time,” Maynilad said.

“At this time, our priority is to support the affected families and ensure full cooperation with the ongoing investigation,” it added. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK