2 injured in bus explosion in southern Philippines

MANILA (XINHUA) - An improvised explosive device went off on a running bus in the southern Philippine province of South Cotabato on Thursday (May 26), injuring at least two people, police said.

Police said the explosion ripped through the rear section of the bus, which was travelling along a busy street in Koronadal City around 12.30pm local time when the blast occurred.

The explosion injured two tricycle drivers travelling near the bus.

Five people, including the driver, were on board the bus when the explosion took place, and they were seated in the forward section.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.