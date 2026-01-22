2 immigration officers in Malaysia nabbed for masterminding online passport renewal syndicate

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA – Two Malaysian Immigration Department officers believed to be the masterminds and facilitators of a syndicate abusing the online Malaysian passport application system have been arrested in a recent operation.

Immigration director-general Zakaria Shaaban said the two officers, along with a local man in his 30s, were detained following the exposure of the syndicate’s activities involving the misuse of online passport renewal facilities.

The arrests were made during an operation by the Intelligence and Special Operations Division, in collaboration with the Johor and Sabah Immigration Departments, at two separate locations in Simpang Renggam, Johor, and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, on Jan 19 and Jan 21.

“In the operation, a local man was first arrested at a residential premise in Simpang Renggam for allegedly providing false declarations to obtain a Malaysian passport.”

“Following the arrest, the operation was extended to Kota Kinabalu, leading to the detention of two men, both Immigration officers, who are believed to be the main masterminds and facilitators of the syndicate,” he said in a statement on Jan 22.

Mr Zakaria said the action was the result of detailed intelligence gathering and continuous monitoring for nearly two months, in line with the department’s smart enforcement approach.

The operation team also seized two Malaysian International Passports as well as online passport application documents believed to be directly linked to the syndicate’s activities.

Preliminary investigations found that the syndicate’s modus operandi involved offering online passport renewal services to Malaysians residing overseas without complying with the prescribed procedures.

“The syndicate promoted its services through social media, where applicants were only required to submit their personal details and photographs.

“All application processes were handled by the syndicate for a fee of RM12,000 ( S$3,795 ) per passport. Applicants were not required to be physically present at immigration offices to collect their passports. Instead, completed passports were couriered overseas to agents acting on behalf of the applicants,” he added.

The suspects are believed to have committed offences under the Passport Act 1966 and have been taken to the Johor and Sabah Immigration Departments for further investigation.

In addition, a local woman and another immigration officer have been issued notices to appear at immigration offices to assist in investigations.

Mr Zakaria said the Malaysian Immigration Department would continue to intensify enforcement efforts to combat activities that violate national laws

“The department will not compromise on taking action against any form of abuse of power. Firm legal action will be taken without exception, including against its own officers, to safeguard the integrity of the immigration system and maintain public trust,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK