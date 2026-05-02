2 foreign nationals die after falling from a height in separate cases at KLIA Terminal 2

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Both cases have been classified as sudden deaths and are under investigation.

The Malaysian police are investigating two separate deaths involving foreigners at Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Terminal 2 on May 1 .

The two incidents – the first involving a woman from China, and the second an Algerian man – appear to be unrelated.

The incident involving the Chinese national occurred at 2.20pm , said KLIA police chief M. Ravi in a statement on May 2 .

Assistant Commissioner Ravi said that the victim, a 27-year-old woman , was seen sitting outside a balcony area at the Green Zone on Level 3 crying and “screaming aggressively”, adding that security personnel and staff tried to calm her down.

A KLIA security officer attempted to approach her to rescue her, but the woman struggled and jumped into the loading bay area at KLIA 2, he added.

A medical team provided emergency care to the woman and she was taken to Putrajaya Hospital for further treatment, AC Ravi said. She was pronounced dead at 5.09pm .

Investigations showed that the woman was scheduled to fly back to China on May 2 , he said.

Public urged to refrain from speculation

In a separate statement on May 2 on the second incident, AC Ravi said it occurred at 9.10pm on May 1 and involved a 30-year-old Algerian man who jumped from the outer balcony area on Level 3 of KLIA 2 in a suspected suicide attempt.

A witness saw the man open his backpack and run towards a barrier before jumping over it, he said.

A medical team provided emergency treatment to the man, and he was taken to Cyberjaya Hospital for further treatment, AC Ravi added.



At 2.55am on May 2, the hospital confirmed that the man had died.

Both cases have been classified as sudden deaths and are under investigation, said AC Ravi, who urged the public to refrain from speculating about both incidents to prevent the spread of fake news.