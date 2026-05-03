2 deaths, 56 heat-related cases reported in Malaysia since start of 2026: Health Ministry

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More than half of the cases reported were linked to physical activity during hot weather.

PETALING JAYA - Two deaths and 56 heat-related illnesses have been reported in Malaysia since the beginning of 2026, said the Health Ministry.

It said 58 per cent of the cases reported were linked to physical activity during hot weather.

“Of this number, nearly half involved sports and athletic activities such as cross-country running, sports training and marathons.

“Meanwhile, the rest involved high-intensity physical training by security and operational personnel,” it said in a statement on May 3.

The ministry added that of the cases reported as of May 3, 47 were due to heat exhaustion, four to exertional heat stroke, four to heat stroke and one to heat cramp.

“The two deaths were due to heat stroke. One case involved a two-year-old who was left inside a vehicle, while the other involved a 42-year-old man who took part in a marathon in Penang.

“Both cases occurred when weather conditions were below Alert Level 1.

“However, the main risk factors identified were exposure to extreme heat in enclosed environments and prolonged strenuous physical activity, which led to severe dehydration and failure of the body’s temperature regulation,” it said.

The ministry urged the public to remain vigilant and take preventive measures during hot weather, such as limiting strenuous physical activity and prolonged exposure to hot weather.

“If you must work in hot conditions, increase time spent resting in shaded areas to cool the body.

“The public is also advised to drink plenty of plain water, even if they do not feel thirsty, to ensure the body remains hydrated.

“Use protective items such as hats and umbrellas while wearing light, loose and light-coloured clothing,” it said.

It also reminded the public to ensure high-risk groups such as infants, children, the elderly and individuals with chronic illnesses receive sufficient hydration and are monitored.

“Avoid leaving children unattended inside vehicles and seek immediate treatment at a healthcare facility if you experience symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, muscle cramps or extreme fatigue,” it said.THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK