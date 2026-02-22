2 children among 6 killed in Vietnam boat collision at popular lake site

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The two vessels collided on Thac Ba Lake, a popular tourist site in the northern province of Lao Cai, with 17 of 23 people on board the passenger boat rescued after it capsized.

HANOI – Six people were killed when a passenger boat collided with a vessel hauling stone and capsized on a lake in northern Vietnam, state media said on Feb 22.

The two vessels collided on Thac Ba Lake , a popular tourist site in the northern province of Lao Cai, late on Feb 21. Seventeen of the 23 people on board the passenger boat were rescued after it capsized, the state-run Lao Dong newspaper said.

Six bodies, including those of two children, were recovered by the authorities on Feb 22.

The passenger boat was carrying families visiting relatives for Tet, Vietnam’s Lunar New Year, the paper added.

The tragic incident occurred while people were on their way home, said Mr Nguyen Hoang Long, Communist Party committee secretary of Cam Nhan commune, according to Lao Dong.

The operator of the other vessel involved was unharmed, the paper reported.

The authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, state media outlet VnExpress said.