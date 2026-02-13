2 arrested after woman found dismembered in Sabah, jealousy the motive, say police
KOTA KINABALU – Jealousy has been identified as the main motive behind the brutal murder of a woman found dismembered in Indah Permai following the arrest of two suspects.
The suspects, a father and his son, were nabbed to facilitate investigations just hours after body parts were found in several dump sites in Indah Permai, in Sabah’s Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, on Feb 12.
Earlier on Feb 12, a trash collector stumbled upon a dismembered arm that fell out of a rubbish bag when picking up trash.
This led to more discoveries of body parts.
The main suspect, a 70-year-old man, was first arrested in the city at around 5pm while his son, in his 20s, was nabbed at around 11pm on the same day, at a residential area in Kota Kinabalu’s Sepanggar.
Both will be investigated for murder.
Kota Kinabalu’s acting police chief Superintendent Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman confirmed the arrests.
This arrest has led to the solving of the case, though investigations are ongoing to adhere to police formalities, he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK