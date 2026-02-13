2 arrested after woman found dismembered in Sabah, jealousy the motive, say police

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU – Jealousy has been identified as the main motive behind the brutal murder of a woman found dismembered in Indah Permai following the arrest of two suspects.

The suspects, a father and his son, were nabbed to facilitate investigations just hours after body parts were found in several dump sites in Indah Permai, in Sabah’s Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia , on Feb 12.

Earli er on Feb 12, a trash collector stumbled upon a dismembered arm that fell out of a rubbish bag when picking up trash.

Thi s led to more discoveries of body parts.

The main suspect, a 70-year-old man, was first arrested in the city at around 5pm while his son, in his 20s, was nabbed at around 11pm on the same day, at a residential area in Kota Kina balu’s Sepanggar.

Both will be investigated for murder.

Kota Kinabalu’s acting police chie f Superinten dent Syed Lot Syed Ab Rahman confirmed the arrests.

This arrest has led to the solving of the case, though investigations are ongoing to adhere to police formalities , he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK