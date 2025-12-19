2.6 million vehicles expected on major Malaysian highways during Christmas peak

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Some 2.6 million vehicles are expected on major highways at peak times during the Christmas festive season, said the Malaysian Highway Authority.

– Heavy traffic is expected on major highways in Malaysia from as early as Dec 19 for motorists heading towards the east coast, north and south, said the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM).

Some 2.6 million vehicles can be expected on major highways at peak times during the Christmas festive season, LLM said, advising road users to plan accordingly.

About 2.2 million vehicles are expected to use PLUS highways alone, the authority, said in a statement on Dec 19.

“It is projected that 186,000, 69,200, 33,200, and 144,600 vehicles will use the KL-Karak Highway, East Coast Highway Phase 1, East Coast Highway Phase 2, and West Coast Expressway, respectively,” it said.

LLM also welcomes the 50 per cent toll discount off the normal rate for Class 1 vehicles (Class 2 at the Penang Bridge) only, from 12.01am on Dec 23 until 11.59pm on Dec 24 at all toll plazas except the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza on the North-South Expressway and the Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link (Linkedua), in conjunction with Christmas Day.

Additionally, smart lanes have been activated at 30 identified locations along the PLUS Expressway.

LLM has also instructed highway concessionaires to ensure toll collection systems operate smoothly to prevent congestion, including implementing multi-lane toll collection at high-traffic plazas.

It had reminded concessionaires to maintain highways in optimal condition, ensuring all facilities at Rest & Service Areas (R&R) and lay-bys are fully functional for the comfort and safety of users.

LLM said: “Additional temporary parking and portable toilet facilities will be provided, with extra staff deployed to maintain cleanliness and water supply.

“Motorists are advised to proceed to the next R&R, lay-by, or toll plaza if areas become crowded. Meanwhile, fuel supplies at petrol stations will be closely monitored in cooperation with operators and suppliers to ensure motorists’ convenience throughout the period.”

The statement further said that motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys, using the MyPLUS-TTA application for travelling along the North-South Expressway, KL-Karak Highway, and Phase 1 of the East Coast Highway.

Motorists must ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before their journey and ensure sufficient balance in their payment options and e-wallets.

LLM said: “Motorists travelling along sections where the ‘smart lane’ is activated can use the emergency lane as an alternative route during congestion and are advised to follow the traffic signs provided.

“Motorcyclists are urged to remain focused while riding and stay alert to the activation of the ‘smart lane’ in designated areas, and to take shelter at the provided motorcycle shelters during bad weather.”

A total of 571 motorcycle shelter locations have been set up along the highways. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK