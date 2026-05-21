2.2 million vehicles expected daily on Malaysian highways over holiday peak in next few days

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The surge in traffic is due to the convergence of the mid-year school holidays with three major celebrations.

KUALA LUMPUR – PLUS Malaysia expects more than 2.2 million vehicles on its highway network daily during the back-to-back holidays beginning on May 22 .

For the East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2), traffic flow is expected to reach up to 50,000 vehicles per day during peak periods.

PLUS said the surge in traffic is due to the convergence of the mid-year school holidays with three major celebrations – Hari Raya Haji, Vesak Day and the Official Birthday of the King.

Peak travel days for vehicles leaving the Klang Valley are expected to fall on May 22, 23, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31. For return journeys to the Klang Valley, peak days are forecast for June 4, 5, 6 and 7.

“Highway users are advised to plan their balik kampung or holiday trips earlier to avoid congestion. The public is also encouraged to refer to the MyPLUS-TTA digital travel schedule via the PLUS app,” PLUS said.

To ensure optimal safety and comfort, PLUS will activate Smart Lanes at 33 traffic-prone locations to boost lane capacity, while deploying over 500 PLUSRonda and LPT2Ronda personnel for 24-hour patrols.

PLUS is also optimising operations by opening all toll plaza lanes and monitoring real-time traffic through its Traffic Monitoring Centre.

Through strategic collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police, Road Transport Department, Malaysian Highway Authority and other agencies, PLUS is committed to easing traffic flow and maintaining peak safety levels. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK