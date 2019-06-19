Former 1MDB unit owes Malaysia's pension fund $1.3 billion, but government is paying the debt

KUALA LUMPUR - SRC International owes state pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP) a debt of RM4.15 billion (S$1.36 billion) as of May this year, which the Malaysian government has to pay up, the Kuala Lumpur High Court heard on Wednesday (June 19) at the corruption trial of former prime minister Najib Razak.

Najib is facing seven charges tied to criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power involving SRC International, a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and how its funds were transferred into his private bank accounts.

Malay Mail news portal reported Finance Ministry's Strategic Investment Department deputy secretary Afidah Azwa Abdul Aziz as saying on Wednesday that the amount consisted of the remaining principal payment which includes outstanding interests.

"Until now, the federal government continues to help pay the loan debts of SRC International to KWAP and payment will continue until the principal amount and existing interests is paid in full," she said.

Ms Afidah Azwa said the loan repayment period will last until 2022, 10 years from the date it was given out based on the loan agreement between KWAP and SRC International.

She said the federal government had to approve in 2015 a RM642 million loan to KWAP when SRC could not pay its debt to the pension fund, Free Malaysia Today online news quoted her as telling the court.

Ms Afidah Azwa Abdul Aziz said if the money was not approved, the government which stood sd guarantor for the RM4 billion loan taken from KWAP, must settle the principle amount within 30 days in the event of a default.

Last week, the court heard about RM2 billion was channelled to a secret bank account, and about a fugitive ex-SRC chief executive wanted by the authorities.

This followed eye-popping witness testimony last month that KWAP released RM4 billion in cash - its biggest-ever loan - to SRC after getting two letters of guarantee for the funds.

One letter was signed by Najib, who was also Finance Minister at the time. The other was signed by then Second Finance Minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah.

In late May, former KWAP chief executive Azian Mohd Noh had testified that a total of RM4 billion in loans were released to SRC in August 2011 and March 2012, although its application failed to meet KWAP's investment policy requirements.

KWAP, which has a fund size of RM141 billion, had in 2016 defended its decision to lend the RM4 billion to SRC as the loan was guaranteed by the Malaysian government.

Then opposition MPs had raised questions in Parliament over the status of SRC's investment after it was reported that the funds were used to buy coal mines in Mongolia.