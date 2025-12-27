1MDB trial verdict: Former Malaysian PM Najib admits to feeling ‘alone’ in struggle for freedom

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said he sometimes feels as though he is carrying his struggle alone, but remains resolute in pursuing his cause based on principle and through lawful means.

His remarks were contained in a letter that was read out at a press conference on Dec 26 by his lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

This comes as Malaysia’s High Court on Dec 26 sentenced Najib to 15 years’ jail in a case involving the alleged misappropriation of about RM2.3 billion (S$730 million) in funds linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) state fund.

Najib faced 25 charges, comprising 21 counts of money laundering and four counts of abuse of power, over allegations that roughly RM2.3 billion was transferred into his personal bank accounts through a network of offshore entities. He was found guilty of all the charges.

He was also fined RM11.4 billion, in default of which he would serve an additional 10 years in prison. The sentence will run after Najib completes his jail term from an earlier case, which is scheduled to end in August 2028.

In the Dec 26 letter, Najib said he wrote with a calm mind despite a heavy heart, acknowledging a sense of isolation in his ongoing legal battle.

Nevertheless, he stressed that he would continue, not out of vengeance, but out of principle.

“Sometimes I feel as though this struggle must be borne by me alone. But I remain determined to carry on, not because of resentment, but because of principle,” he said as quoted by Mr Shafee.

Najib said he was only seeking rights that were provided for under the law and matters that had already received consent, adding that his intention had never changed, which is to contribute to the nation’s development and the well-being of its people.

He stressed that his efforts were not aimed at evading responsibility, but at upholding justice, safeguarding the integrity of the Federal Constitution and defending the sovereignty of the rule of law applied without fear or favour.

“I will continue to pursue my rights through lawful channels, with dignity and patience, even if the path is lonely and demands great sacrifice,” he said, adding that he remained confident in the country’s judicial process regardless of the outcome.

Najib also called on Malaysians to remain calm, rational and measured, urging them not to be influenced by or involved in any provocation that could undermine public harmony or disrespect legal proceedings.

Differences of opinion, he said, should be expressed in a mature and orderly manner, grounded in the law.

He further urged the public to assess the matter calmly and rationally, not merely from the perspective of his personal circumstances, but in the interest of the future of national institutions and the principles shared by all Malaysians. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK