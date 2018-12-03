1MDB to be included in schools' history syllabus: Malaysia's Education Minister

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal will be included in the history syllabus, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

"I will make sure that 1MDB and how some leaders robbed the nation will be included in the history books so that future generations will not make the same mistake," said Dr Maszlee, in response to a supplementary question by Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan in Parliament on Monday (Dec 3).

Mr Ahmad had asked if local history is taught in private schools such as the 60 Chinese independent schools.

Mr Ahmad also wanted to know how many years must pass before an event is deemed part of history.

Earlier, Dr Maszlee informed lawmakers that the Education Ministry is setting up a committee to review and improve history text books and methods of teaching the subject.

He said that secondary students are currently being taught a history curriculum which was introduced in 2017.