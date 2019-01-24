1MDB probe: Malaysia cops raid law firm linked to Goldman Sachs

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian authorities raided law firm Rahmat Lim & Partners on Thursday morning (Jan 24) as part of a search for documents linked to scandal-plagued state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Oofficers from Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigations Department descended upon the office in the morning after obtaining a court order and were still in the process of seizing several documents at around 1.30pm, sources said.

The seizing of the documents is pertinent to investigations connected to 1MDB, they said.

According to The Edge, the police were looking for documents involving three 1MDB bonds worth US$6.5 billion, which Goldman Sachs handled when they were issued in 2012 and 2013, noting that Rahmat Lim was then acting for Goldman Sachs.