1MDB: Najib-Arul Kanda audit tampering trial postponed as lawyer awaits Covid-19 test result

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, AFP) - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) trial involving Najib Razak and former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy has been postponed as one of the former prime minister's lawyers had to undergo a Covid-19 test.

High Court Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan adjourned the trial here on Monday (June 15), pending the test result for one of the lawyers in Najib's defence team, which is expected to be known on Tuesday at 10am.

Najib's counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, informed the court earlier that the lawyer had a high fever and cough in the morning and took a Covid-19 test at a clinic.

The joint trial of Najib and Arul Kanda relating to the tampering of a 1MDB final audit report was to resume on Monday.

The trial, dubbed the PAC trial, was last heard in court in January.

Najib is accused of using his position to order amendments to the 1MDB final audit report before it was tabled to the PAC to avoid any action against him.

He allegedly committed the offence in Putrajaya between Feb 22 and Feb 26 in 2016.

Arul Kanda was charged with abetting Najib at the same place and time.

Najib was ejected from office in 2018 in large part due to allegations that he had been involved in plundering the sovereign wealth fund.