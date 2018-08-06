Malaysia PM Mahathir thanks Indonesia as 1MDB-linked superyacht Equanimity sails to Port Klang

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK, BLOOMBERG) - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed has thanked Indonesia for handing over the luxury yacht Equanimity to Malaysia on Monday (Aug 6).

The US$250mil (RM1bil) superyacht, which purportedly belonged to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, is expected to arrive in Malaysia's Port Klang on Tuesday afternoon (Aug 7) after leaving Indonesia's Batam island.

"I am very grateful to the Indonesian government, especially to Bapak Jokowi, Indonesia's President, who has been so willing to cooperate with Malaysia to solve the problem faced by Malaysia," said Tun Dr Mahathir in a video posted on his Facebook page, using the popular nickname of Mr Joko Widodo.

Equanimity was seized in Bali on February at the request of US authorities as part of a multi-billion dollar corruption investigation launched by the United States Department of Justice into troubled Malaysian state fund 1MDB.

However, a Jakarta court ruled in April that the yacht was wrongfully impounded, releasing the vessel to its owners. The vessel, however, was not allowed to leave Tanjung Benoa port.

In July, Indonesian police seized the yacht again following a formal request for legal assistance from the US.

It has been reported that the Indonesian government decided to hand over the yacht to Malaysia following a personal request made by Dr Mahathir, who visited Indonesia in June.

"We have discovered that this vessel belongs to the Malaysian government because it was bought with Malaysia's money that was stolen by certain parties," said Dr Mahathir in the video. "If any parties wish to claim this vessel belongs to them, they can show proof they own this vessel ... But according to the investigations and reports from the US Department of Justice, they are the view this vessel was bought with funds stolen from 1MDB."

Responding to earlier media reports that the Equanimity would be handed over to Malaysia, Mr Low had said the move was illegitimate.

“It is a violation of an Indonesian law and court decision by a politically motivated Malaysian government,” the financier said in a statement through his lawyers. “The US DOJ has argued that it is critical that they have possession to ensure the asset retains its value until a fair court hearing can determine final ownership and the rights of all the parties involved.”

A source said the vessel received its port clearance from the Batam Marine Department at 2.30pm Monday, indicating that its next port of call is Port Klang.

The source said at least four Malaysian policemen would accompany the ship and her crew to Malaysia.

"The ship would be leaving Batam this evening after it had been handed over to senior Malaysian marine police officers who were already in Batam to receive the vessel," said the source.

The superyacht had arrived in Batam island on Monday morning.

It was supposed to head for the Batu Ampar port but was diverted and anchored near the Pulau Nong lighthouse at the entrance to Tering Bay around 9.30am.

The yacht sailed from Tanjung Benoa port in Bali on Thursday.