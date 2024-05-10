1MDB and subsidiaries file lawsuit against former Malaysian PM Najib’s wife Rosmah for $492 million

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia’s insolvent state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) and its subsidiaries have filed a civil lawsuit against Rosmah Mansor seeking US$364 million (S$492 million) belonging to the company.

The plaintiffs claimed that Rosmah, the 72-year-old wife of former prime minister Najib Razak, had used the funds from the companies to purchase luxury items such as jewellery, watches and handbags.

On the night of May 17, 2018, Malaysian police raided three apartments in a posh Kuala Lumpur condominium owned by Najib’s family, carting away 284 boxes containing luxury handbags and 72 bags filled with jewellery, cash of various denominations, watches and other valuables.

Among the items seized are prized Birkin handbags from Hermes.

Rosmah was on Sept 1, 2022, convicted by the High Court of three counts of graft relating to a RM1.25 billion solar hybrid project for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

She was sentenced to 10 years in jail and fined RM970 million. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

