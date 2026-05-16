187 arrested as Malaysian police bust global scam rings

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The suspects comprised 151 men and 36 women of various nationalities.

KUALA LUMPUR - Police have crippled several international online scam syndicates operating in Malaysia with the arrest of 187 suspects and seizure of RM 57.68 million (S$18.5 million) worth of assets under Ops Teguh 2.0.

The dragnet, carried out on May 6 and 7 by Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) with several agencies, involved 46 raids at luxury condominiums and residences around the Klang Valley.

Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail said the suspects comprised 151 men and 36 women of various nationalities, believed to be involved in cross-border online scam activities targeting victims in countries including Japan, South Korea, China and Hong Kong.

“Among those detained were 129 Chinese nationals, 23 Malaysians, nine Japanese nationals, eight Vietnamese, seven Indonesians and several others from Laos, Thailand, the Philippines and Myanmar.

“Police also seized three luxury properties worth RM 38 million, 20 luxury vehicles valued at RM 6.58 million, luxury goods estimated at RM 12million and 556 digital devices,” he told a press conference yesterday.

The inspector-general said the syndicates operated investment scams, phone scams, love scams and online gambling activities, including impersonating Japanese police officers through applications such as Telegram, Line and Bria Mobile.

“Investigations are ongoing to identify the masterminds, financial structures and international criminal links behind these syndicates,” he added.

On why international scam syndicates frequently use Malaysia as a transit hub or operational base, he said the country’s visa exemption policy is a contributing factor.

“It makes it easier for foreign criminals to operate in the country,” he said, adding that police are working closely with the Immigration Department and other enforcement agencies to monitor the entry of foreigners and tourists.

In a separate development, the IGP confirmed the arrest of 35 individuals, including Malaysian food delivery riders, believed to be recruited by loan shark syndicates to carry out extortion activities in Singapore.

He said the arrests were made through ongoing joint operations with the Singapore Police Force.

“Our investigations also focus on mule account holders linked to the syndicates,” he added.

The case surfaced following reports that Malaysian riders were allegedly recruited through Telegram groups and offered up to S$100 per delivery to send so-called “surprise gifts” to borrowers in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the inspector-general said all state and district police chiefs had been directed to conduct regular lock-up inspections nationwide following the discovery of drugs, mobile phones and weapons inside a cell at the Central Police Station in Ipoh.

He said immediate action had been taken, including suspending officers and personnel involved, while further investigations were being carried out by the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department and the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK