17 students injured in school chemical explosion in Penang

BALIK PULAU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A total of 17 students were hurt in a chemical leakage and explosion incident at a school in Bayan Lepas town in Penang, with another 70 affected by the resulting vapour, it was reported on Monday (May 6).

State Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said not much details were available for now other than the fact that chemical suits were needed for anyone going into the area.

"The situation is under control and further details will be made available later," said Phee.

Separately, nine foreign workers were hurt when eight containers used as housing overturned at a construction site in Balik Pulau.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (fire operation and safety) officer Supt Nafis Ariff Abdullah said Fire and Rescue Department personnel who rushed to the location at Kuala Jalan Baru found containers housing the workers had overturned.

"Nine workers were hurt in the 11am incident, which occurred due to strong winds," Supt Nafis said, adding that the workers only sustained minor injuries and were in stable condition.