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17 injured in Riau after wild monkey attacks in residential areas

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Indonesian authorities have shifted their focus to examining what may have caused the animal to become aggressive.

Indonesian authorities are examining what may have caused the animal to become aggressive.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

  • A wild long-tailed macaque attacked 17 people in Indragiri Hilir, Riau, causing injuries and prompting schools to switch to remote learning for safety.
  • Authorities have struggled to capture the aggressive monkey despite using traps, smoke, and patrols in dense residential and riverbank areas.
  • Experts link the monkey's behaviour to habitat loss from urban development, urging long-term environmental management to prevent future conflicts.

AI generated

PEKANBARU, Indonesia – More than a dozen people were injured after a wild monkey went on a weeks-long attack spree in Indragiri Hilir Regency, Riau, while Indonesian authorities struggled to capture the animal.

Local officials said the attacks began on July 25 after a group of long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis) was spotted in and around the regency capital, Tembilahan. The authorities believe a large adult male from the troop was responsible for the attacks.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.