17 injured in Riau after wild monkey attacks in residential areas
- A wild long-tailed macaque attacked 17 people in Indragiri Hilir, Riau, causing injuries and prompting schools to switch to remote learning for safety.
- Authorities have struggled to capture the aggressive monkey despite using traps, smoke, and patrols in dense residential and riverbank areas.
- Experts link the monkey's behaviour to habitat loss from urban development, urging long-term environmental management to prevent future conflicts.
AI generated
PEKANBARU, Indonesia – More than a dozen people were injured after a wild monkey went on a weeks-long attack spree in Indragiri Hilir Regency, Riau, while Indonesian authorities struggled to capture the animal.
Local officials said the attacks began on July 25 after a group of long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis) was spotted in and around the regency capital, Tembilahan. The authorities believe a large adult male from the troop was responsible for the attacks.