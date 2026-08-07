17 injured in Riau after wild monkey attacks in residential areas

Indonesian authorities are examining what may have caused the animal to become aggressive.

PEKANBARU, Indonesia – More than a dozen people were injured after a wild monkey went on a weeks-long attack spree in Indragiri Hilir Regency, Riau, while Indonesian authorities struggled to capture the animal.

Local officials said the attacks began on July 25 after a group of long-tailed macaques (Macaca fascicularis) was spotted in and around the regency capital, Tembilahan. The authorities believe a large adult male from the troop was responsible for the attacks.