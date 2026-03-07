16 arrested in Indonesia’s Riau over alleged killings of critically endangered Sumatran elephants

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Police officers on Feb 5 examine the scene where the carcass of a Sumatran elephant was found in a forest concession area of PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper.

– Indonesian police have arrested 16 suspects in connection with the separate killings of two critically endangered Sumatran elephants in Riau, cases that have renewed scrutiny of wildlife protection in the province.

National Police spokes man Johnny Eddizon Isir said 15 people have been arrested over the killing of a 40-year-old wild Sumatran elephant in Pelalawan regency in February .