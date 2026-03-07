For subscribers
16 arrested in Indonesia’s Riau over alleged killings of critically endangered Sumatran elephants
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
PEKANBARU, Indonesia – Indonesian police have arrested 16 suspects in connection with the separate killings of two critically endangered Sumatran elephants
killings of two critically endangered Sumatran elephantsin Riau, cases that have renewed scrutiny of wildlife protection in the province.
National Police spokesman Johnny Eddizon Isir said 15 people have been arrested over the killing of a 40-year-old wild Sumatran elephant in Pelalawan regency in February.