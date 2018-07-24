150 homes destroyed in Kota Kinabalu settlement fire

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - More than 100 housing units were destroyed in a blaze in Sabah's Kota Kinabalu on Tuesday afternoon (July 24).

Kota Kinabalu Assistant Fire Superintendent Zico Mojib said 46 firemen from the Lintas headquarters were despatched to the squatter settlement, located by the riverside near Kampung Cenderamata 2, Likas, after a distress call was received at 2.17pm.

He said 150 units were gutted, adding that the flames were contained by 3pm and fully extinguished about 52 minutes later.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The cause and losses of the blaze are being investigated.