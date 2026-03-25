15 heat-related cases, one child death reported in Malaysia

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The Health ministry warned that hot weather can pose serious health risks, with heat-related illnesses ranging from mild conditions to severe, potentially fatal cases.

PETALING JAYA - A total of 15 heat-related cases, including one death, have been reported across Malaysia in 2026, said the Health Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said that between Jan 1 and March 24, there were 11 cases of heat exhaustion, three cases of heat stroke and one case of heat cramps.

“All cases have recovered except for one heat stroke case involving a child who was trapped in a vehicle without the parents’ knowledge and died due to heat stroke,” it said on March 25.

The ministry warned that hot weather can pose serious health risks, with heat-related illnesses ranging from mild conditions to severe, potentially fatal cases.

“Anyone exposed to hot weather for prolonged periods can experience heat-related illnesses,” it said.

“However, groups such as children, the elderly, people with chronic diseases, workers exposed to hot environments and those involved in physical activities during hot weather are at higher risk of developing severe heat-related illnesses,” it added.

It added that symptoms of illnesses caused by extreme heat include headaches, fatigue, lack of concentration, dizziness, muscle weakness or cramps, and nausea.

“Severe conditions can result in dehydration, confusion, and loss of consciousness or coma,” the statement said.

The ministry advised the public to take precautionary measures, including planning Hari Raya visits and outdoor activities to avoid peak heat hours between 11am and 4pm, and drinking plenty of plain water even when not thirsty.

It also urged people to reduce their intake of sugary, caffeinated and carbonated drinks, wear light clothing, limit strenuous activities and use protective gear such as umbrellas or hats.

The public was also reminded not to leave children unattended in vehicles and to seek immediate medical treatment if symptoms of heat-related illnesses occur.

It was previously reported that three districts in Kedah have reached Level 2 heatwave status, while 16 other areas across Peninsular Malaysia have been listed as Level 1. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK