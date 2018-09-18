15 dead, 33 hospitalised from suspected alcohol poisoning in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (BERNAMA, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Up to 15 men have died and 33 more hospitalised since Monday night (Sept 17) from suspected poisoning after having consumed alcoholic drinks, said Malaysian police.

Selangor chief police officer Mazlan Mansor said on Tuesday the dead men comprised Malaysians as well as foreign nationals. They were believed to have consumed two brands of whiskey and a brand of beer, police said in a statement.

According to The Star, based on accounts by the victims, they had consumed three brands of alcoholic beverages - Mandalay Whiskey, King Fisher Beer and Grand Royal Whiskey - which were purchased from various shops in the Klang Valley, the wider area in Selangor state that surrounds capital Kuala Lumpur.

According to Datuk Mazlan, the victims's symptoms included vomiting, and they were treated for suspected alcohol poisoning at hospitals in Sungai Buloh, Gombak, Kajang, Klang and Shah Alam.

"We are waiting for full post-mortem reports," he said, adding that the cases have been classified as sudden deaths.

So far, the nationalities of 19 victims have been identified, said Mr Mazlan. There were two Malaysians, 15 Nepalese and two Bangladeshis.