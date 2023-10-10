14,000 people displaced in Myanmar after record rain sparks floods

BAGO, Myanmar – Residents of Myanmar’s flood-hit city of Bago salvaged food and belongings from their waterlogged homes on Tuesday, after record rainfall triggered floods that the authorities said have displaced 14,000 people.

The rainy season typically brings months of heavy downpours to the South-east Asian country, but scientists say man-made climate change is making weather patterns more intense.

In eastern Bago, residents waded down streets through waist-deep water or floated along in boats or on rubber tyres, as ripples lapped at shuttered shops and houses.

“This is the first time my house has been flooded in my life,” Ms Phwar Than Hme, 101, told AFP from the monastery where she was taking shelter.

“I was standing on a chair while my house was being flooded.

“My neighbour and rescue people told me not to stay at home and to go to the camp. They carried me on their backs and brought me here.”

On Sunday, the authorities reported that 200mm of rain had fallen in the previous 24 hours in Bago, north-east of commercial hub Yangon – a record for October.

Heavy rain continued through Monday night.

“I didn’t expect this level of water here,” Mr Chit Nyunt, 69, told AFP as he waded down the street holding a pair of sandals and an umbrella. “I have never seen anything like this.”

State broadcaster MRTV said that 14,000 people had been displaced.