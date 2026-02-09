14-year-old boy wins a new BMW car from Malaysia’s BSN

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Che Thaqif Dzakwan, 14, is now the owner of a BMW car after winning the Bank Simpanan Nasional Premium Savings Certificate draw.

T he teen, Che Thaqif Dzakwan Che Mazlan, admitted to being stunned when his father shared the news. “It felt like a dream,” he said during the prize presentation at BMW Millennium Welt KL North.

His father, 49-year-old Che Mazlan Che Jaafar, was well aware of BSN’s reputation for high-stakes rewards and the potential to become a millionaire. However, for him, the prizes were a bonus to the core goal: financial discipline.

The father of two has long maintained savings accounts for his entire family. “The amount I save every month depends on how much extra I have at the time,” he explained.

Mr Che Mazlan’s strategy for his son was specific: “I started saving for Che Thaqif under the BSN SSP in 2024, after he turned 12, which was the minimum eligible age for the scheme. I also have a BSN SSP under my name, but my son is the lucky one.”

As for the luxury sedan? The family plans to keep it. Mr Che Mazlan noted th at the y have decided to use the BMW as a family vehicle for the time being. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK