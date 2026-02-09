Straitstimes.com header logo

14-year-old boy wins a new BMW car from Malaysia’s BSN

Che Thaqif Dzakwan, 14, is now the owner of a BMW car after winning the Bank Simpanan Nasional Premium Savings Certificate draw.

NILAI, Negeri Sembilan – A 14-year-old boy from Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, is now the owner of a BMW 520i M Sport –worth approximately RM364,800 – after winning the Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Premium Savings Certificate (SSP) draw.

The teen, Che Thaqif Dzakwan Che Mazlan, admitted to being stunned when his father shared the news. “It felt like a dream,” he said during the prize presentation at BMW Millennium Welt KL North.

His father, 49-year-old Che Mazlan Che Jaafar, was well aware of BSN’s reputation for high-stakes rewards and the potential to become a millionaire. However, for him, the prizes were a bonus to the core goal: financial discipline.

The father of two has long maintained savings accounts for his entire family. “The amount I save every month depends on how much extra I have at the time,” he explained.

Mr Che Mazlan’s strategy for his son was specific: “I started saving for Che Thaqif under the BSN SSP in 2024, after he turned 12, which was the minimum eligible age for the scheme. I also have a BSN SSP under my name, but my son is the lucky one.”

As for the luxury sedan? The family plans to keep it. Mr Che Mazlan noted that they have decided to use the BMW as a family vehicle for the time being. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

