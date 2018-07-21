14-day closure for Klang restaurant after rat droppings found on kitchen floor

KLANG (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A restaurant in Taman Bayu Tinggi, Klang was shut down after Klang Municipal Council's (MPK) Health and Environment Department found rat droppings in the corners of the kitchen floor.

Cockroaches were also spotted darting across table racks used for food preparation at Sekinchan Guan Huat Restaurant while some of the kitchen utensils were placed on the broken tiled floor that was wet and littered with food scraps.

MPK Health Department and Environment director Azmi Muji said the hygiene breaches at the restaurant were "stomach-churning and did not give our health inspectors much choice but to shut down the outlet".

"The restaurant in Lorong Bayu Tinggi 4C, was served with a Hygiene Prohibition Notice, under the licensing of food establishment by-laws 2017, forcing its immediate closure for 14 days, pending adhering to all hygiene issues."

"We have frozen the business licence to operate as a food outlet. Our health inspectors found that none of its eight food handlers had been given the typhoid vaccination and this puts diners at risk," he said.

Mr Azmi added that the health inspectors also found a makeshift kitchen that operated in the back lane to wash meat, vegetables and plates.

Food scraps and used oil were also being channelled into drains.

"Even polystyrene panels were used as lids over woks, that were turning green and mouldy," he said.

MPK Health Department Food Safety and Quality chief A.G. Mazlan led the team of health inspectors during the spot check at the restaurant on Thursday (July 19) following customers' complaints.

He said the restaurant failed to provide vaccination to its workers, ensure cleanliness and hygiene at its premises which saw it having a score below 50%.

Azmi said MPK would reinspect the restaurant on Tuesday.

"Usually we would allow a food outlet that complies to all the health and hygiene requirements to reopen on the sixth day. But since this restaurant is filthy and workers were without vaccination, we may decide to close it close for 14 days.

"We want to send the message that MPK is strict on cleanliness of all eateries," he said.

"We want all eateries to adhere to food safety in areas of preparation and hygiene. When traders are forced to close for business, they will be more aware and ensure cleanliness in their premises.

"It has a better impact than merely issuing the RM1,000 fine," he said, adding that the restaurant was issued a compound.