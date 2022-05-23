14 bodies found washed up on Myanmar beach: Official

YANGON (AFP) - The bodies of 14 people have been found washed up on a beach in Myanmar, an official told AFP on Monday (May 23), with a local rescue group saying some were Rohingya attempting to reach Malaysia.

"Fourteen dead bodies were found, 35 people including the boat owners were rescued alive," said Lieutenant Colonel Tun Shwe, a police spokesperson in Pathein district, around 200km west of Yangon.

A member of Myanmar Rescue Organisation Pathein who requested anonymity said the group found eight bodies on Sunday and all were Rohingya.