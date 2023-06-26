13 trips in first year: President Marcos’ world tour

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos departing for Indonesia to attend the Asean Summit in May. PHOTO: PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE
Mara Cepeda
Philippines Correspondent
Updated
Published
39 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who has gone on 13 international trips within his first year in office, is fast becoming the Philippines’ most travelled leader. Here is where he went and what he achieved:

Sept 4-6, 2022: Indonesia

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top