13 trips in first year: President Marcos’ world tour

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who has gone on 13 international trips within his first year in office, is fast becoming the Philippines’ most travelled leader. Here is where he went and what he achieved:
Sept 4-6, 2022: Indonesia
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who has gone on 13 international trips within his first year in office, is fast becoming the Philippines’ most travelled leader. Here is where he went and what he achieved:
Sept 4-6, 2022: Indonesia
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.