13 people arrested over armed fight at restaurant in JB’s Taman Mount Austin

JOHOR BAHRU - A fight believed to have been triggered by a personal debt dispute led to the arrest of 12 local men and a foreign woman, following an armed attack at a restaurant in Taman Mount Austin.

Johor Bahru South police chief Raub Selamat said all the suspects – 12 local men and a Vietnamese woman aged between 20 and 40 – were arrested between 3am on Dec 27 and 12.40am on Dec 28 at several locations around the district.

“Investigations revealed that a group of men attacked the victim and the victim’s friend using metal chairs and a meat cleaver.

“The motive behind the incident was a misunderstanding between two suspects related to a personal debt,” he said in a statement.

Assistant Commissioner Raub said the victim sustained injuries to the head, arms and calves, as well as scratches all over his body.

He added that seven mobile phones, a knife and clothing worn during the incident were seized for investigation purposes.

“Record checks found that seven of the suspects have prior records related to drugs and criminal offences.

“Six of the suspects also tested positive for ketamine,” he said.

ACP Raub said the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

“If convicted, the suspects may face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine or both.

“The case is also being investigated under Section 326 of the same Act, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years’ imprisonment, and may also include a fine or whipping,” he said.

He added that the six suspects who tested positive for drugs are also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a fine of up to RM5,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both upon conviction.

“All the local male suspects have been remanded for seven days from today until Jan 3 next year.

“The Vietnamese woman has been remanded for three days from today until Dec 30 to assist in further investigations,” he said.

ACP Raub said police are still actively tracking down other suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

“The public is advised not to speculate in a manner that may disrupt investigations and to always comply with the law.

“The police will take firm action against any form of violence and disturbance to public order. Anyone with information related to this incident may contact the nearest police station or the Johor Bahru South district police headquarters,” he said. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK