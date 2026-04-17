12 petrol stations in Malaysia identified as high-risk for fuel smuggling

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The petrol stations identified are located near the Malaysia-Thai border.

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BUKIT KAYU HITAM – Twelve petrol stations in Malaysia have been identified as high-risk for fuel smuggling, with police deploying about 30 personnel to patrol the area as part of enforcement efforts.

Kedah police chief Commissioner Adzly Abu Shah said the stations are located near the Malaysia-Thai border – seven in Baling district, four in Kubang Pasu district and one in Padang Terap district.

He said the deployment was in line with operation Ops Tiris Bersepadu 4.0, which involves cooperation among various agencies to curb leakages and the smuggling of subsidised and controlled goods.

“The officers and personnel have begun periodic patrols at these hotspot locations.

“Monitoring is carried out to detect offences under the Control of Supplies Regulations (Prohibition on the Sale and Purchase of Controlled Goods) (Petrol RON95) 2026, which came into force on April 1,” he said when contacted.

A check by The Star at one of the petrol stations found General Operations Force personnel monitoring activities linked to suspected cross-border fuel smuggling and the misuse of subsidised petrol.

Meanwhile, several petrol station operators said that although some locals still refuel before crossing into Thailand, the volume is no longer as high as before.

Fuel station attendant Mira Rodzi, 31, who works at a station in Changloon, about 10km from the border, said motorists topping up diesel or petrol before crossing are now mostly seen during weekends or festive periods.

She attributed the decline to the reduction of the monthly Budi95 subsidised RON95 quota from 300 litres to 200 litres.

She noted that in the past, especially before stricter enforcement and subsidy controls, fuel purchases near the border were significantly higher, with longer queues and many motorists filling up before crossing.

A station supervisor in Jitra, Mr Nizam Ariffin, 57, said increased monitoring by authorities has curbed excessive or suspicious purchases.

“Diesel sales are closely monitored, and we must follow strict guidelines.

“Any unusual activity must be reported. That has made a difference,” he said.

He added that although there was a temporary diesel shortage in February, supply has since stabilised, though waiting times remain slightly longer.

On April 13 , The Star reported that the government is considering a large-scale crackdown on border-town fuel stations by enforcing mandatory audits on retailers within a 50km radius of the national border.

The proposed move is part of a strategic policy shift by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry to choke the supply lines of cross-border fuel smuggling syndicates. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK